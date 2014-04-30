MOSCOW, April 30 The International Monetary
Fund's mission chief to Moscow said on Wednesday Russia was
"experiencing recession" and that a resolution of the Ukraine
crisis would significanmtly reduce Russia's own economic
uncertainties.
"If you understand by recession two quarters of negative
economic growth then Russia is experiencing recession now,"
mission chief Antonio Spilimbergo told reporters.
The Russian economy contracted in the first three months of
this year and Spilimbergo's comments made clear he expected
further contraction.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Nigel Stephenson, editing
by Tomothy Heritage)