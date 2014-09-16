MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia's Economy Ministry has
raised its year-end inflation forecast for 2014 to 7.5 percent
from 7.2 percent, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on
Tuesday, Interfax news agency reported.
Ulyukayev said there was a risk that inflation for the year
would be as high as 8 percent.
Inflation was running at 7.7 percent in early September,
having been boosted by a ban on many Western food imports
introduced in August in retaliation for Western sanctions over
the Ukraine crisis.
