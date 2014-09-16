MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia's Economy Ministry has raised its year-end inflation forecast for 2014 to 7.5 percent from 7.2 percent, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday, Interfax news agency reported.

Ulyukayev said there was a risk that inflation for the year would be as high as 8 percent.

Inflation was running at 7.7 percent in early September, having been boosted by a ban on many Western food imports introduced in August in retaliation for Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)