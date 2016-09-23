MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told an economic forum on Friday that "there is an understanding" in the government that inflation must be slashed to 4 percent.

The central bank is conducting a relatively tight monetary policy and keeps its interest rates high in a bid to achieve its 4 percent inflation target by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)