MOSCOW Aug 3 Russia saw weekly deflation of 0.1 percent for the first time in around 5 years over July 26 to August 1, statistics service data showed on Wednesday.

In first the three weeks of July, the statistics service had recorded inflation of 0.1 percent.

Russia's consumer price index rose 7.5 percent in June in year-on-year terms, higher than the 7.3 percent recorded in May.

(Reporting by Ludmila Danilova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)