MOSCOW Jan 29 Russian President Vladimir Putin
will meet on Friday with Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina to talk about the
country's economic situation, Kremlin's spokesman said on
Friday.
Putin will also meet with Trade and Industry Minister Denis
Manturov, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman told journalists on a
conference call.
"The President continues to discuss the current economic
situation and possible anti-crisis measures," Peskov said.
Separately, he said that Russia is always interested in the
discussion of the situation on the oil market with all its
participants their.
"Russia will carry on those contacts," Peskov said.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly)