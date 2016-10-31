MOSCOW, Oct 31 Russia's finance ministry will present its long-term economic forecasts at the lower house of parliament in November. Below are the forecasts by the finance ministry that are used for budget planning. 2017-2020 2021-2025 2026-2030 2031-2035 Average oil $40.2 $43.3 $47.8 $52.8 price (barrel of Urals URL-E) Average 70.0 75.6 76.9 77.4 USD/RUB rate GDP (pct) 1.6 2.1 2.0 1.8 Capital 1.2 3.2 3.0 2.7 investment (pct) Retail sales 4.0 3.9 3.4 3.2 (pct) For 2017-2019 economic forecasts please see (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)