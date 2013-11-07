* Oil seen averaging $90-$110 in 2010 prices
* Nominal price to reach $160-$170 by 2030
* Independent forecasters more bearish
* Production forecast nudged higher
MOSCOW, Nov 7 Russia forecast on Thursday that
oil prices would remain flat in real terms through to 2030,
taking a more bullish view than many independent forecasters who
expect an exploration revolution to deliver ample supply and
depress prices.
After taking inflation into account, the price of crude oil
and other commodities will remain roughly unchanged over the
period, the government said in its revised long-term forecast
for Russia's $2 trillion economy.
Expressed in 2010 dollars, making prices comparable over
time, the average cost of a barrel of oil would be in a range of
$90-$110.
In nominal terms - or the money of the day - crude is seen
rising to $160-$170 per barrel by 2030, said the forecast, which
cited "worsening production conditions and increased demand from
developing countries".
The price forecast by Russia, the world's leading oil
producer, is more bullish than expectations of a decline to $80
per barrel in real terms by 2020, as seen in a Reuters poll of
analysts last week.
The government forecast slashed the expected rate of
economic growth to 2.5 percent from 4 percent, indicating that
oil prices need not only to be high, but to keep rising, for
Russia's resource-dependent economy to prosper.
The growth downgrade comes even though Russia slightly
increased its forecast of average oil production to 520-525
million tonnes per year (10.44-10.54 million barrels per day)
over the period.
The upward revision was based on the assumption that Russia
would produce more hard-to-recover "tight oil" than previously
expected.
Russia has, however, only just introduced tax breaks that
would make it economic to use the new "fracking" technology in
which jets of water are blasted into non-porous rocks such as
shale to recover previously inaccessible reserves.
Critics say the Russian oil industry, dominated by state oil
major Rosneft since its $55 billion takeover of TNK-BP
this year, remains in denial over the strategic threat posed by
the shale energy revolution.
CEO Igor Sechin, a close associate of President Vladimir
Putin, has aggressively chased export sales to China despite
concerns that Rosneft may not have the capacity to deliver the
increased volumes.
Although Rosneft has also teamed up with U.S. Exxon Mobil
to develop the vast Bazhenov tight oil formation in
Siberia, production will come too late to prevent the United
States from overtaking Russia to become the world's largest
oil-producing nation in the next few years, analysts say.