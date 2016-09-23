MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Friday any changes in the oil and gas tax
regime would not be "revolutionary" but energy taxes were to
increase.
The ministry plans to stick to its current oil sector tax
regime frame in the next five years. It was paused for a year in
2016 but is expected back on track in 2017. The taxation on the
gas sector would gradually come closer to that for the oil
industry, Siluanov told reporters.
Siluanov also said he expected additional revenues from the
energy sector to go to the budget. The finance ministry was
proposing to increase burden on the energy sector by 50 billion
roubles ($787 million) per year.
($1 = 63.5280 roubles)
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Darya Korsunskaya and Katya
Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)