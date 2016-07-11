UPDATE 1-Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
MOSCOW, July 11 Russia saw a net capital outflow of $10.5 billion, and a current account surplus of $15.9 billion, in the first half of the year, estimated balance of payments data published by the central bank showed on Monday.
In the second quarter, the net capital outflow was $2.4 billion while the current account surplus was $3.4 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Jason Bush; editing)
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
(Repeats with no changes to headline or text) Jan 30 Following is the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' trimmed mean PCE price index, with comparisons to the government's PCE price indexes. All figures are at an annual rate and have been provided by the Dallas Fed: One-month change: Dec'16 Nov'16 Oct'16 PCE 1.9 0.6 3.1 Core PCE 1.3 0.2 1.5 Trimmed mean PCE 1.8 1.2 2.2
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 Mexico's peso traded at its strongest level this year on Monday, backed by expectations that new U.S. trade policies may not hammer the country's exports as badly as expected.