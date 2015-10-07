Heraeus takes over Swiss gold and silver firm Argor-Heraeus
HAMBURG, April 3 German precious metals group Heraeus said on Monday it had taken full control of Swiss gold and silver processor Argor-Heraeus.
MOSCOW Oct 7 A Russian governmental commission has decided to freeze defined contributions made to privately-managed pension funds next year, the head of the Russian State Pension Fund, Anton Drozdov, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Wednesday.
The move would save the budget, which is in deficit due to low oil prices, about 340 billion roubles ($5.44 billion) next year, by reducing subsidies needed for the State Pension Fund, which will receive the extra cash. ($1 = 62.4825 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Cancels Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for April 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)