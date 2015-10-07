MOSCOW Oct 7 A Russian governmental commission has decided to freeze defined contributions made to privately-managed pension funds next year, the head of the Russian State Pension Fund, Anton Drozdov, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Wednesday.

The move would save the budget, which is in deficit due to low oil prices, about 340 billion roubles ($5.44 billion) next year, by reducing subsidies needed for the State Pension Fund, which will receive the extra cash. ($1 = 62.4825 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Adrian Croft)