BRIEF-Kroger says names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores
* Kroger names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores, Dan De La Rosa president of Columbus division
MOSCOW May 22 Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said "informal pressure" exerted by the West was having serious consequences for Russia's economy, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.
"We sense and understand that the informal character of the pressure, which is being exerted by the United States and countries of the European Union, it is all causing serious consequences for our economy," Shuvalov was quoted as saying on the sidelines of the St Petersburg Economic Forum. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Kroger names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores, Dan De La Rosa president of Columbus division
NEW YORK, March 20 Trading in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares and options surged last week ahead of a report that the natural-foods retailer was the subject of merger talks, raising questions about whether news of a possible deal was leaked.
* Moody's: potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications