UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, March 20 President Vladimir Putin told Russian businessmen on Thursday to bring their assets home and clean up their businesses to help Russia survive Western sanctions over Crimea and an economic downturn.
The following is a list of some Russian companies registered abroad:
Internet company Mail.ru - British Virgin Islands
Aluminium company Rusal - Jersey
Steelmaker Evraz - United Kingdom
Gold company Polyus - Jersey
Mining company Polymetal - Jersey
Retailer X5 NV - Netherlands
Retailer O'Key - Luxembourg
Internet company Yandex NV - Netherlands
Broadcaster CTC Media Inc. -Delaware, United States
Agriculture producer Rusagro - Cyprus
Payment transfer company Qiwi Plc. (Compiled by Reuters reporters)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts