MOSCOW May 25 Russia's budget deficit must not
widen and inflation must be kept in check, President Vladimir
Putin said on Wednesday.
"It's crucial to preserve macroeconomic stability - to avoid
widening of the budget deficit and acceleration of inflation,"
Putin told his Economic Council, which convened for the first
time in two years.
The finance ministry aims to keep the budget deficit at
below 3 percent of gross domestic product this year.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt and
Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)