MOSCOW, March 20 President Vladimir Putin said
on Thursday Russian companies must be registered in Russia and
have a transparent ownership structure, emphasising his message
that business should be brought back home.
"Russian companies should be registered on the territory of
our nation, in our country and have a transparent ownership
structure," Putin told heads of Russia's largest companies at a
local business conference.
"I am convinced that you are also interested in this. That
is why we have set the task of de-offshorisation in this part of
the economy."
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, editing by Elizabeth Piper;
Writing by Lidia Kelly)