(Repeats item first issued Dec 9) * Russian cbank expected to raise key rate at Dec. 11 meeting * Reuters poll forecasts one point increase to 10.5 pct * Analysts say falling rouble threatens financial system By Elena Fabrichnaya and Jason Bush MOSCOW, Dec 9 Russia's central bank will raise its key lending rate by one percentage point later this week to try and halt the rouble's slide, most contributors to a Reuters poll of 17 analysts predicted on Tuesday. The bank, which holds a regular meeting to discuss rates on Thursday, is under pressure to tighten policy to support the rouble, which has lost 38 percent against the dollar since June, and rein in inflation which reached 9.1 percent in November. The central bank spent $4.53 billion in interventions last week to try to stem the rouble's fall, a month after it let the currency float freely and said it would only intervene if there was a threat to financial stability. The bank raised its key rate by 1.5 points at its last meeting on Oct. 31, bringing the cumulative increase this year to 400 basis points. However, the rouble's slide has continued unabated. "We think that the central bank will increase rates by a percentage point, maybe by one and a half, in order to try to stabilise the situation on the forex market," said Vladimir Kolychev, chief economist at VTB Capital. The bank could also take additional measures, including continuing to buy roubles and improving the terms under which it lends foreign currency to banks for liquidity purposes, he added. Analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a report that a large rate hike was needed as part of a package of measures to shore up financial stability - a bigger concern now than just controlling inflation - as the weakening rouble is adding to financial strains at Russian banks. Out of the 17 analysts surveyed, 12 expected the central bank to increase the key rate, with five predicting that it would be left on hold at 9.5 percent. Of those forecasting an increase, 10 expected a one-point hike to 10.5 percent. One predicted a quarter point increase and one predicted a two point hike. Financial markets are pricing in a rate hike this week that is even larger than the one point increase predicted by the Reuters poll. Since the start of December yields on one-year OFZ treasury bonds have risen around 200 basis points to 12.67 percent, while three-month forward rate agreements have risen by around 400 basis points to 16.5 percent. Following are forecasts of the central bank's key lending rate in December: Company Forecast Alfa Bank 9.75 Bank St Petersburg 9.5 Binbank 10.5 BoAML 10.5 Capital Economics 10.5 Credit Suisse 10.5 HSBC 9.5 ING 9.5 Morgan Stanley 11.5 Nordea 10.5 Promsvyazbank 10.5 Raiffeisen 10.5 Renaissance Capital 10.5 Rosbank 9.5 Sberbank 9.5 Uralsib 10.5 VTB Capital 10.5 MEDIAN 10.5 (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Jason Bush; Editing by Peter Graff)