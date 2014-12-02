MOSCOW Dec 2 Russia's economy is likely to
contract by 0.8 percent in gross domestic product terms next
year, a deputy economy minister said on Tuesday, indicating a
significant downward revision from the ministry's earlier
forecast of 1.2 percent growth.
The ministry also cut its forecast for the average oil price
next year to $80 per barrel from the earlier forecast of $100
per barrel, Alexei Vedev told reporters. Oil and gas are
Russia's main exports and a vital source of income.
The rouble is likely to remain weak, with the ministry
expecting the currency's average rate next year to be 49 roubles
per dollar.
(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya,; Writing by Lidia Kelly,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)