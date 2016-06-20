June 20 Rival camps in Russian President Vladimir Putin's circle are preparing to do battle with each over the direction of economic policy.

One camp is made up of pro-market liberals who want to reduce the role of the state in the economy, while the other comprises people close to Putin who believe state control is vital for avoiding chaos.

Below are some of the main players in each camp:

THE PRO-MARKET GROUP

* Alexei Kudrin. Russian Finance Minister from 2000 until 2011, when he quit after Putin declined to give him overall control over economic policymaking. Kudrin, 55, is now deputy head of the presidential economic council, an advisory body. Kudrin and Putin go back a long way. They worked together in the St Petersburg mayor's office. In the mid-1990s, Kudrin landed a job in Moscow in the administration of then President Boris Yeltsin. He recommended Putin for a job in the Yeltsin administration, giving him the springboard he later used to become president. That connection helped Kudrin survive multiple attacks from opponents.

* German Gref. The 52-year-old chief executive of state-owned Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender. Like many people in the Russian elite, a native of St Petersburg, he worked in City Hall when Putin was employed there. He later served as Russian Minister for Economic Development and Trade, before taking on the Sberbank job. An enthusiast for hi-tech and innovation, he is one of a very few people in Russia to drive a Tesla electric car. At a discussion last week on economic reforms, he said: "I've got deja vu. We've been discussing the same subjects for years, and nothing has happened."

* Elvira Nabiullina. The governor of the Russian central bank since 2013, after stints as economic development minister and an aide to Putin. Nabiullina, 52, is a protege of Sberbank boss Gref, and her husband is the rector of Moscow's Higher School of Economics, a bastion of liberal economics. She has grown in stature since moving to the central bank, fighting successfully to defend tight monetary policy despite pressure from powerful interests to pump out cheap money when the economic crisis hit after 2014.

THE STATE CONTROL GROUP

* Igor Sechin. The chairman and chief executive of Rosneft, Russia's state-owned oil giant. He is one of the members of Putin's inner circle targeted with sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department, which said Sechin had "shown utter loyalty to Vladimir Putin - a key component to his current standing". Sechin, 55, previously served as deputy prime minister and deputy chief of the presidential staff.

* Sergei Chemezov. Now chief executive of Rostec, a state-owned industrial conglomerate, Chemezov lived in the same apartment complex in east Germany as Putin, when the future Russian leader was serving as a Soviet spy. Chemezov's official biography said he was in east Germany as head of a trade mission. He has been described by the U.S. Treasury Department as a "trusted ally" of Putin. Like Sechin, he is subject to U.S. sanctions. Chemezov, 63, sits on the board of Rosneft.

* Sergei Ivanov. A native of St Petersburg, at the time known as Leningrad, Ivanov was a career spy. He had postings in Africa and Scandinavia, as a result of which he speaks English and Swedish. Under Putin, Ivanov, who is 63, has served variously as defence minister, deputy prime minister, and is now Kremlin chief of staff. His subordinate, Andrei Belousov, sits on the Rosneft board and is responsible for advising Putin on economic policy. (editing by Peter Graff)