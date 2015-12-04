UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Dec 4 Russia's retail sales may fall by more than 9 percent in 2015, worse than the 8.5 percent drop previously forecast, Interfax news agency cited the Economy Ministry as saying on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.