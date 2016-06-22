MOSCOW, June 22 Russia should act to limit appreciation of the rouble if the oil price strengthens significantly, Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview published by the TASS news agency on Wednesday.

"If for some reason the oil price begins to rise seriously it wouldn't be entirely correct to allow the real exchange rate of the rouble to firm strongly," Oreshkin said.

He linked measures to contain rouble appreciation to a new fiscal rule that the finance ministry is now working on.

"One of the tasks of the budget rule is to remove the influence of fluctuations in the oil price on internal dynamics. This will make the dynamics of the real rouble exchange rate more predictible," he told TASS.

Oreshkin has previously said the fiscal rule would be implemented only after 2018 and should involve purchases of foreign exchange on the market when the oil price is above a "base" oil price likely to be set between $40 and $50 a barrel.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has also argued that policy should be aimed at preventing exchange rate appreciation.

It is not yet clear how the proposals would be consistent with the central bank's policy of letting the rouble float, which implies it should strengthen if the oil price does.

Earlier this month central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said a new fiscal rule needn't involve forex market interventions.

Nabiullina has previously warned that attempts to prevent rouble appreciation artificially could lead to negative consequences such as financial bubbles and dollarisation. (Reporting By Jason Bush Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)