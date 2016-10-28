(Adds detail)
By Andrey Ostroukh
MOSCOW Oct 28 The Russian Finance Ministry is
confident that proceeds from the sale of a state stake in
Rosneft will reach the federal budget this year, but
doubts that further privatisation of the firm is needed, Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.
The government wants to sell 19.5 percent in Rosneft, the
country's largest oil producer, as it will allow it to keep a
controlling stake in the company, Siluanov said. Should Russia
sell another 10 percent in the firm, the state will not retain
its controlling position.
"I haven't heard such a discussion in the government,"
Siluanov said, answering a question whether the government is
considering to sell more of its holdings in Rosneft.
Speaking to journalists, he said that his ministry expects
proceeds from all the proposed privatisation to shrink next year
to 138 billion roubles ($2.19 billion) from around 1 trillion
roubles this year.
In 2018, only 14 billion roubles in proceeds will come from
selling government stakes in a number of companies. In contrast
to earlier plans, Siluanov said the government has no imminent
plans to sell its stake in the diamond producer Alrosa
next year.
Commenting on Russia's borrowing plans, Siluanov said that
Moscow will announce its plans to exchange existing Eurobonds
for new ones by the end of the year. The swap will help to
postpone deadlines for debt payment liabilities and is designed
to improve Russia's debt structure.
Siluanov also said that his ministry will be able to borrow
more on the domestic rouble market this year and will have no
need to issues treasury bonds denominated in Chinese yuan.
Earlier this month, the ministry said that it may borrow
Chinese yuan for the first time ever by the end of 2016.
($1 = 62.9400 roubles)
