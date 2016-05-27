By Kira Zavyalova
| VLADIMIR, Russia
VLADIMIR, Russia May 27 Russia should resist
the pressure to spend earnings from higher oil prices as that
would boost the real value of the rouble and disrupt the
country's balance of payments, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
said on Friday.
Oil traded at nearly $49 on Friday,, retreating from
the previous session's $50.51 peak, its highest since early
November. Brent crude is a global benchmark for Russia's main
export.
The finance ministry is basing its spending and revenues at
an average price of $40 per barrel this year.
"How should we use the (extra) oil and gas revenues?"
Siluanov told an economic conference. "If we just spend it right
and left - as we had done before - that means we will be
supporting a stronger (rouble) rate."
Collecting the oil windfall revenues and not spending it
would keep the rouble at a rate which, Siluanov said, was
"absolutely adequate" to the current composition of Russia's
balance of payments.
A stronger rouble would weaken Russia's exporting position
and would make imports cheaper. According to the most recent
data from the central bank, the surplus of exports over imports
nearly halved between March 2014 and March of this year.
(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing
by Jason Bush)