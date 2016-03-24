MOSCOW, March 24 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday he thought the price of oil would hover around $40 per barrel this year and that the government was likely to use that price when it came to revising the state budget.

He also said he thought it likely the rouble would rise against the dollar rather than fall.