MOSCOW, April 9 Russian oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling said on Thursday it made $421 million in net profit last year, 2.5 percent less than in 2013.

Eurasia Drilling said its top line revenue was 14.5 percent below revenue a year earlier at $2.975 billion. Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell around 11 percent on its 2013 results.

The company said the decline in its financial performance was due to a tough operating environment, including a weaker rouble and geopolitical tensions. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)