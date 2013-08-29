MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's biggest oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling said on Thursday its first-half net income rose 14.8 percent, year-on-year, to $217 million on the back of strong demand for its services.

The group's revenues increased by around 8 percent to $1.7 billion in January-June, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17 percent to $441 million.