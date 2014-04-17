INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
MOSCOW, April 17 Russia's biggest oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC) said on Thursday its first-quarter revenues fell 12 percent on the back of a weaker rouble and changes in its client base.
It said its first-quarter top line revenue fell to $697 million, year-on-year, while EBITDA margin declined to 18.8 percent from 22.6 percent in a year-earlier period.
Total drilling output was down 12 percent to 1.2 million metres. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.