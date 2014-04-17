MOSCOW, April 17 Russia's biggest oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC) said on Thursday its first-quarter revenues fell 12 percent on the back of a weaker rouble and changes in its client base.

It said its first-quarter top line revenue fell to $697 million, year-on-year, while EBITDA margin declined to 18.8 percent from 22.6 percent in a year-earlier period.

Total drilling output was down 12 percent to 1.2 million metres. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)