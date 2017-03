MOSCOW, Sept 19 A trust, established for the family of the head of Russia's biggest oilfield services company, Eurasia Drilling (EDC), has sold $121.5 million of shares, the company said on Thursday.

It said Margin Finance Company Limited, which is owned by The Patrimony Trust, sold three million GDRs for $40.5 per share, representing three million shares of the company, on Sept. 17.

EDC also said that the Earl of Clanwilliam, its chairman, sold 4,105 GDRs for an average price of $42.076 per GDR on Sept. 11.

The company has not disclosed the reasons behind the deals.