MOSCOW May 13 The editor-in-chief of Russia's RBC media group, Elizaveta Osetinskaya, is to leave her post immediately, the group said in a statement on Friday, after weeks of pressure on the outlet including an office raid by law enforcement officials.

The editor-in-chief of the RBC daily newspaper and of the RBC news agency will also leave, RBC said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)