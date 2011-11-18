MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia's central bank does not understand how the euro zone's bailout fund would work under plans to leverage its lending power to 1 trillion euros, and is not ready to consider investing in it, Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Friday.

"As far as it is all complex and incomprehensible (and) as along as we don't understand it ... I would not speak of our direct participation," Ignatyev told a news briefing.

Leaders of Russia, which holds over $500 billion in reserves, have consistently stated that Moscow would prefer to support any global efforts to resolve the euro-zone sovereign direct crisis via the International Monetary Fund.

