* Russia doesn't understand how ramped-up rescue fund would work

* ECB will need to step up efforts to tame crisis- Ignatyev

* Financial stability comes first

* Inflation may overshoot after rouble depreciation (Adds further comment, Putin, Fillon quotes)

By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, Nov 18 Russia's central bank does not understand how the euro zone's bailout fund would work under plans to expand its lending power to 1 trillion euros, and is not ready to consider investing in it, Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Friday.

"As far as it is all complex and incomprehensible (and) as long as we don't understand it ... I would not speak of our direct participation," Ignatyev told a news briefing.

Leaders of Russia, which holds over $500 billion in reserves, have consistently stated that Moscow would prefer to support any global efforts to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis via the International Monetary Fund.

Russia, along with other big reserve holders, has expressed concerns over how the euro zone can boost the 250 billion euro ($340 billion) lending capacity of the rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Ignatyev echoed Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in suggesting that the European Central Bank would have to step in as a lender of last resort by buying the bonds of distressed sovereign borrowers.

"I fear that the situation will become so acute that the ECB will have to participate much more actively in the resolution of this problem," he said. "I fear that purchases of bonds of some European countries will (need to be) raised."

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin met his French counterpart Francois Fillon on Friday and pledged moral support to the euro zone but offered no concrete financial aid.

"We are positive that our European partners will be able to resolve their troubles," Putin said at a joint briefing.

Fillon said that the crisis in Europe has gone beyond the issue of sovereign debt, but the euro zone will weather it and emerge stronger.

FINANCIAL STABILITY FIRST

Russia's central bank will act to ensure financial stability should the need arise but will not lose sight of its inflation-fighting mandate, Ignatyev also said.

"For the central bank, inflation is important," he said. "If the situation on western markets turns really unpleasant, we will think more about financial stability in Russia, but we won't think any less about inflation."

Ignatyev said year-end inflation may exceed the central bank's target of 7 percent as a result of the pass-through from the depreciation of the rouble in August and September.

He also sought to calm money markets, where overnight rates have hit two-year highs of over 5 percent, by saying that he sees no severe liquidity strains for the rest of the year and in early 2012.

The expansion of the collateral base for banks for borrowing funds from the central bank and deposit auctions of the finance ministry's budget funds on hand will ensure that the market is adequately supplied with roubles, he said.

Capital outflows, plaguing Russia since the beginning of the year, have continued in November, albeit at a slower pace, Ignatyev added. The central bank estimates capital flight at $13 billion in October.

The central bank recently raised its forecast of net outflows this year to $70 billion. Ignatyev told lawmakers earlier that outflows between January and October had reached $64 billion.

Ignatyev said the central bank did not expect the rouble to strengthen during the remainder of the year. The central bank's governing council will meet to review policy on Nov. 25.

Earlier, Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said that inflation may come in at 6.7-6.8 percent this year and stood by the government's growth forecast of 4.1 percent. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Additional reporting by Alissa De Carbonnel,; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Lidia Kelly)