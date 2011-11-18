* Russia doesn't understand how ramped-up rescue fund would
By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, Nov 18 Russia's central bank does
not understand how the euro zone's bailout fund would work under
plans to expand its lending power to 1 trillion euros, and is
not ready to consider investing in it, Chairman Sergei Ignatyev
said on Friday.
"As far as it is all complex and incomprehensible (and) as
long as we don't understand it ... I would not speak of our
direct participation," Ignatyev told a news briefing.
Leaders of Russia, which holds over $500 billion in
reserves, have consistently stated that Moscow would prefer to
support any global efforts to tackle the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis via the International Monetary Fund.
Russia, along with other big reserve holders, has expressed
concerns over how the euro zone can boost the 250 billion euro
($340 billion) lending capacity of the rescue fund, the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
Ignatyev echoed Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in suggesting
that the European Central Bank would have to step in as a lender
of last resort by buying the bonds of distressed sovereign
borrowers.
"I fear that the situation will become so acute that the ECB
will have to participate much more actively in the resolution of
this problem," he said. "I fear that purchases of bonds of some
European countries will (need to be) raised."
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin met his French counterpart
Francois Fillon on Friday and pledged moral support to the euro
zone but offered no concrete financial aid.
"We are positive that our European partners will be able to
resolve their troubles," Putin said at a joint briefing.
Fillon said that the crisis in Europe has gone beyond the
issue of sovereign debt, but the euro zone will weather it and
emerge stronger.
FINANCIAL STABILITY FIRST
Russia's central bank will act to ensure financial stability
should the need arise but will not lose sight of its
inflation-fighting mandate, Ignatyev also said.
"For the central bank, inflation is important," he said. "If
the situation on western markets turns really unpleasant, we
will think more about financial stability in Russia, but we
won't think any less about inflation."
Ignatyev said year-end inflation may exceed the central
bank's target of 7 percent as a result of the pass-through from
the depreciation of the rouble in August and September.
He also sought to calm money markets, where overnight rates
have hit two-year highs of over 5 percent, by saying that he
sees no severe liquidity strains for the rest of the year and in
early 2012.
The expansion of the collateral base for banks for borrowing
funds from the central bank and deposit auctions of the finance
ministry's budget funds on hand will ensure that the market is
adequately supplied with roubles, he said.
Capital outflows, plaguing Russia since the beginning of the
year, have continued in November, albeit at a slower pace,
Ignatyev added. The central bank estimates capital flight at $13
billion in October.
The central bank recently raised its forecast of net
outflows this year to $70 billion. Ignatyev told lawmakers
earlier that outflows between January and October had reached
$64 billion.
Ignatyev said the central bank did not expect the rouble to
strengthen during the remainder of the year. The central bank's
governing council will meet to review policy on Nov. 25.
Earlier, Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said that
inflation may come in at 6.7-6.8 percent this year and stood by
the government's growth forecast of 4.1 percent.
($1 = 0.740 Euros)
