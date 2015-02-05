FOREX-Dollar hits near 2-mth low after Trump's healthcare debacle
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
MOSCOW Feb 5 Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely discuss oil and gas cooperation with Egypt during his visit to the Arab country next week, his top foreign policy adviser said on Thursday.
The Kremlin has said Putin will travel to Cairo on Feb. 9-10 for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
HONG KONG, March 27 Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.