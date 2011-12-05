BONN Dec 5 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said on Monday she had "serious concerns" about the
conduct of Russia's parliamentary elections and Russians
deserved a full investigation of all reported irregularities.
Speaking on the sidelines of an international conference on
Afghanistan, Clinton added in remarks to reporters that she was
troubled by reports that the Russian Golos election monitor had
suffered cyber attacks.
A nearly complete vote count indicated Putin's United Russia
party won 49.5 percent in Sunday's election, enough to secure
238 of the 450 seats in the State Duma lower house, the Central
Election Commission said -- a loss of 77 seats it held in the
outgoing Duma.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Editing by William Maclean)