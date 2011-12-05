BONN Dec 5 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday she had "serious concerns" about the conduct of Russia's parliamentary elections and Russians deserved a full investigation of all reported irregularities.

Speaking on the sidelines of an international conference on Afghanistan, Clinton added in remarks to reporters that she was troubled by reports that the Russian Golos election monitor had suffered cyber attacks.

A nearly complete vote count indicated Putin's United Russia party won 49.5 percent in Sunday's election, enough to secure 238 of the 450 seats in the State Duma lower house, the Central Election Commission said -- a loss of 77 seats it held in the outgoing Duma. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Editing by William Maclean)