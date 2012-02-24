* Putin to win 63-66 percent of vote in March 4 election -
Levada pollster
* Putin to face growing animus against his rule - pollster
* Polls indicate Putin will avoid a second round run off
* Putin prepares to extend his rule by at least six year
By Guy Faulconbridge and Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW, Feb 24 Vladimir Putin will reclaim
the Kremlin's top job by winning two thirds of the vote in a
March presidential election, but Russia's alpha-dog leader may
face growing resentment against his rule, the last major poll
before the vote showed on Friday.
Prime Minister Putin's aides hope a big win in the March 4
presidential election will take the sting out of an urban
protest movement which casts him as an authoritarian leader who
rules through a corrupt and tightly controlled political system.
Putin will easily avoid a humiliating second round run-off
but on the eve of six more years in the Kremlin, Russia's
59-year old leader faces a crisis of confidence in his rule,
Russia's biggest independent pollster said.
Putin will win 63-66 percent of the vote, far ahead of his
closest rival, Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov, who will win
15 percent of the vote, said Lev Gudkov, the director of the
Levada Center pollster.
"We shall have a weak authoritarian national leader," Gudkov
told reporters. "Even Putin's victory in the first round will
not change the situation."
After the disputed Dec. 4 parliamentary election, Putin was
clearly taken aback by the scale of the protests, initially
dismissing opponents as the pawns of the West and even branding
them chattering monkeys.
But as the seriousness of the challenge became evident,
Putin swiftly changed tack, demoting the Kremlin's domestic
political chief, berating minions in public for high prices and
moblising thousands of supporters for pro-Putin rallies.
The Levada poll showed 80 percent of Russians believed the
former KGB spy would win his dream of returning to the Kremlin
while 57 percent still viewed him as "national leader", the
title of choice for Putin among supporters.
Victory in the election will give Putin, cast as Russia's
"alpha-dog" leader by U.S. diplomats in confidential reports to
Washington, a six-year term in the Kremlin.
He could then run again for another term from 2018 to 2024,
a quarter of a century since he was selected as the Kremlin's
candidate to succeed an ailing Boris Yeltsin in late 1999. He
would turn 72 on Oct. 7, 2024.
Russian stocks rose 4 percent to a 7-month high, driven
by greater confidence Putin will gain victory in the first
round , averting weeks of further
uncertainty . The rouble rose to the highest
level against the dollar since September
when Putin announced he would run for president.
PUTIN 2012-18
But the Levada poll also reflected a mood change against
Putin, showing a significant minority of Russians are unhappy
with the political system crafted by Putin in the 12 years since
he rose to power.
"We are seeing a growing crisis of confidence in the
authorities which halted during the election campaign, it sort
of froze," Gudkov told reporters, adding that Putin's popularity
would fall after his inauguration as president in May.
He said that Putin's popularity could be hit hard if people
felt that many of the election promises - including spending
pledges of as much as 5 percent of Russia's $2.1 trillion 2012
gross domestic product - were not implemented.
"The most likely scenario is an undulating growth and then
slump of the protest mood and a growth in social tensions," said
Gudkov.
More than one third of Russians supported street protests
against vote stuffing though only 13 percent were willing to
take part in such rallies. Just under one fifth said they
supported the slogans "Russia without Putin" or "Putin should
go".
The protest leaders, a fragmented group of politicians,
activists, journalists and bloggers, have called for a re-run of
the Dec. 4 parliamentary election which they say was rigged to
hand victory to Putin's ruling party.
Levada, which has made a name for itself by publishing polls
that contradict the Kremlin official view, is respected because
its independence, though its last major poll before the Dec. 4
parliamentary election was about four percentage points out.
It forecast Putin's United Russia party would win 53
percent, though official results show Putin's ruling party won
49.3 percent of the vote.
In the 2000 presidential election, Putin won 53 percent of
the vote and in 2004 he won 71 percent of the vote, according to
official results. His protege, Dmitry Medvedev, won 70 percent
of the vote in 2008 when Putin was barred from running by
constitutional limits.
