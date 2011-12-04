* Media, watchdog sites attacked as Russians vote for new
parliament
* Independent news site points finger at state bodies
By Amie Ferris-Rotman and Alexei Kalmykov
MOSCOW, Dec 4 Two liberal Russian media
outlets and an election watchdog said their sites had been shut
down by hackers intent on silencing them over allegations of
violations in a parliamentary vote on Sunday.
One publication accused state bodies of interference.
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party
could see its vast parliamentary majority cut back in the vote,
which is widely viewed as a test of his popularity ahead of an
expected return to the presidency early next year.
Sites belonging to the Ekho Moskvy radio station, online
news portal Slon.ru and the Western-financed watchdog Golos went
down at around 8 a.m. (0400 GMT).
"There is the feeling that the Central Election Commission,
the prosecutors and the hackers are acting together," Maxim
Kashulinsky, general director of Slon.ru, told Reuters.
President Dmitry Medvedev, who is stepping aside so that
Putin can return to the presidency next year, has dismissed talk
of electoral fraud. Neither the general prosecutor's office nor
the Central Election Commission could be reached for comment.
Kashulinsky said the news portal was targeted because it
supported a Golos project which has an interactive map
displaying reported campaign violations across the country ahead
of the vote in which Russians choose a new parliament.
Opposition parties said on Sunday the election was unfair
and accused authorities of violations across the country, from
ballot stuffing to pressuring voters at polling stations to
choose United Russia.
AIRPORT DETENTION
Political analysts say the centralisation of power under
Putin during his eight-year presidency until 2008 encourages
abuses because many regions compete to secure the highest vote
for United Russia -- a show of loyalty they hope will be
rewarded by a bigger share of state handouts.
Ekho Moskvy's editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov wrote on his
Twitter account: "It is obvious that the election day attack on
the site is part of an attempt to prevent publishing information
about violations."
The director of Golos, which said its site was also forced
down in a cyber attack, was detained for 12 hours in a Moscow
airport when she arrived on Saturday. Liliya Shibanova's laptop
was also seized in what the group said was a blatant attempt to
stop it monitoring the election.
Last week Moscow prosecutors launched an investigation into
Golos after lawmakers objected to its Western financing.
Several other independent media sites, including prominent
opposition magazine The New Times, also suffered shutdowns on
Sunday, but the cause was not immediately clear.
The online radio belonging to business daily Kommersant --
which had asked listeners to post any voting violations they had
witnessed -- was also down on Sunday.
Though he is by far Russia's most popular politician,
opinion polls suggest some Russians have grown wary of Putin and
his overarching domination of national politics.
(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman and Alexei Kalymkov)