* Media, watchdog sites attacked as Russians vote
* Independent news site blames state bodies
(Adds quotes from Golos director, sites still down)
By Amie Ferris-Rotman and Alexei Kalmykov
MOSCOW, Dec 4 Two liberal Russian media
outlets and an election watchdog said their sites had been shut
down by hackers intent on silencing them over allegations of
violations in a parliamentary vote on Sunday.
The watchdog group Golos and online news portal Slon.ru
said they suspected interference by state authorities.
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party
could have its vast parliamentary majority cut back in the vote,
which is widely viewed as a test of his popularity before his
expected return to the presidency next year.
Sites belonging to the Ekho Moskvy radio station, as
well as Slon.ru and Western-financed Golos, went down at
around 8 a.m. Moscow time (0400 GMT). They remained
inaccessible more than 10 hours later.
"All the phones are blocked ... the site is blocked,
the hotline is blocked," said Liliya Shibanova, executive
director of Golos, which compiles reports of electoral
violations and posts them on an interactive map. The map site
was also down.
"I believe that nobody but government structures and
the FSB is capable of conducting such a campaign," Shibanova
told a news conference, referring to the Russia's Federal
Security Service, the Soviet KGB's domestic successor. "I think
it is coming primarily from the organs of the FSB."
Slon.ru director Maxim Kashulinsky said he believed the
news portal was targeted because it had supported the
Golos interactive map project.
"There is the feeling that the Central Election Commission,
the prosecutors and the hackers are acting together,"
Kashulinsky told Reuters.
President Dmitry Medvedev, who is stepping aside so that
Putin can return to the presidency next year, has dismissed talk
of electoral fraud. Neither the general prosecutor's office nor
the Central Election Commission could be reached for comment.
Opposition parties said on Sunday the election was unfair
and accused authorities of violations across the country, from
ballot stuffing to pressuring voters at polling stations to
choose United Russia.
Shibanova said Golos was receiving reports of alleged
violations including multiple voting using absentee ballots and
forced voting by students and employees.
"The pressure is stronger than in the last
parliamentary and presidential elections," Shibanova said.
AIRPORT DETENTION
Political analysts say the centralisation of power under
Putin during his eight-year presidency until 2008 encourages
abuses because many regions compete to secure the highest vote
for United Russia -- a show of loyalty they hope will be
rewarded by a bigger share of state handouts.
Ekho Moskvy's editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov wrote on his
Twitter account: "It is obvious that the election day attack on
the site is part of an attempt to prevent publishing information
about violations."
Shibanova was detained for 12 hours in a Moscow
airport when she arrived on Saturday, and her laptop computer
was seized in what the group said was a blatant attempt to stop
Golos monitoring the election.
Last week Moscow prosecutors launched an investigation into
Golos after lawmakers objected to its Western financing.
Several other independent media sites, including prominent
opposition magazine The New Times, also suffered shutdowns on
Sunday, but the cause was not immediately clear.
The online radio belonging to business daily Kommersant --
which had asked listeners to post any voting violations they had
witnessed -- was also down on Sunday.
A site frequented by nationalists, who planned to
demonstrate in central Moscow on Sunday, was also down.
Though he is by far Russia's most popular politician,
opinion polls suggest some Russians have grown wary of Putin and
his overarching domination of national politics.
(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman, Alexei Kalymkov and Maria
Tsvetkova; Editing by Steve Gutterman and Timothy Heritage)