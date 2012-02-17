* Cameras planned for 91,000 polling stations
* Opposition says system will not prevent vote fraud
By Gleb Bryanski
NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia, Feb 17 Hackers have
tried to crash a vast network of web cameras which Vladimir
Putin has ordered to allay fears of vote-rigging in the March
presidential election, a deputy minister said on Friday.
Putin, facing the biggest protests of his 12-year rule after
a disputed December parliamentary election the opposition said
was rigged, ordered 182,000 web cameras to be installed at the
91,000 polling stations.
As early voting began in the most desolate corners of Russia
for sailors and reindeer herders, Putin inspected a polling
station in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk where the first two
cameras went live on the www.webvybory2012.ru web site.
The cameras will stream footage of ballot boxes and
vote-counting during the election to the site, which Putin's
supporters hope will take the sting out of allegations of
ballot-stuffing by authorities.
But Deputy Communications Minister Ilya Massukh told Reuters
that the system, operated by state-controlled Rostelecom, had
already fallen victim to regular distributed denial-of-service
attacks (DDOS) originating in Russia.
"We are launching this site ahead of time in order to
understand the nature of the threats," Massukh said. During a
DDOS attack a network is bombarded by so many requests that it
eventually crashes.
Putin said theft and vandalism was also a problem.
"The most important thing is that the gear does not get
swiped. There have been such incidents already," said Putin, who
in recent weeks has faced mass protests at which Russians have
called on him to step down.
VOTE CAMERAS
The official demand of the protest leaders, a fragmented
group of politicians, activists, journalists and bloggers, is
for a re-run of the parliamentary election they say was
fraudulent. Russia denies the vote was rigged.
Official results show Putin's ruling party won 49.3 percent
of the vote. Opposition activists have shown dozens of videos
shot by volunteers as evidence of ballot-stuffing.
The clips showed neat stacks of ballots filled in for
Putin's party inside boxes and election commission officials
filling in the ballots themselves.
To date 54,000 polling stations have been equipped with
cameras. Massukh said that at 4,000 polling stations in remote
places cameras will not be shown live.
The recording equipment is placed in a safebox and the key
is held by election commission officials.
"This will be the most transparent election in the world,"
he said. "Russia can give a lesson in democracy to the world."
The government plans to spend 13 billion roubles ($434
million) on the system. Critics say cameras are unlikely to
prevent election officials re-writing results lists or mass
directives to staff of state organisations to vote for Putin.
Massukh said election officials will have to count the
ballots in front of the cameras and then read out and show the
results to the cameras.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; editing by Andrew Roche)