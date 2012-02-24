MOSCOW, Feb 24 Vladimir Putin will win two thirds of the vote in Russia's presidential election, avoiding a humiliating second round run-off in his bid to extend his rule by another six years, the last major poll before the vote showed on Friday.

Following is the poll from Levada Center, Russia's biggest independent pollster.

Will you vote in the presidential election and if yes, for which of these politicians? (Percentage of those who will vote)

Dec. 11 Jan. 20-23 Jan. 27-30 Feb. 17-20 Vladimir 63 63 64 66 Putin Gennady 23 15 16 15 Zyuganov Vladimir 12 8 9 8 Zhirinovsky Mikhail 3 5 6 6 Prokhorov Sergei 6 5 4 5 Mironov Ruin ballot 1 1 1 1 or take it away

Source: Levada Center. 1600 people polled in 45 Russian regions. Error margin: 3.4 percent. (Reporting By Guy Faulconbridge)