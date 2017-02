ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 5 Russian electricity demand is expected to grow by 3-4 percent in 2012, Energy Minister Sergei Shmatko said on Monday, up from 2 percent this year.

Russia's electricity market has been opened up to foreign players in recent years, with Italy's Enel and Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE) among those buying stakes in former state generators.

(Reporting By Denis Pinchuk, Writing by John Bowker, Editing by Lidia Kelly)