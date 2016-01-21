US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy shares buoy Wall St as crude rises
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
MOSCOW Jan 21 Dubai ports operator DP World and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have launched a new joint venture aiming to invest in ports, transportation and logistics infrastructure in Russia, they said in a statement on Thursday.
Under the name DP World Russia, the new company will focus on marine, dry ports and logistics infrastructure with potential total investments of $2 billion. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
BOSTON/BUENOS AIRES, April 10 Argentina’s state-run oil company YPF SA is among the bidders for Royal Dutch Shell Plc's refinery and network of gasoline stations in Argentina, according to two people familiar with the process.