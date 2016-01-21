MOSCOW Jan 21 Dubai ports operator DP World and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have launched a new joint venture aiming to invest in ports, transportation and logistics infrastructure in Russia, they said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the name DP World Russia, the new company will focus on marine, dry ports and logistics infrastructure with potential total investments of $2 billion. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)