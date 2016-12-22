MOVES- OppenheimerFunds, Standard Life Investments
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOSCOW Dec 22 En+ Group, a holding company for Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's assets, is considering conducting an initial public offering in 2017, two banking sources and one industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
En+ holds assets in metals and mining, energy and coal, including a 48 percent stake in Rusal, a Hong Kong-listed Russian aluminium producer, which in turn owns a stake in a mining giant Nornickel.
VTB Capital, which holds a 4.35 percent in En+, is one of the arrangers for the deal, one of the two banking sources said. The source did not say which other banks were working on the potential deal. En+ declined to comment.
En+'s consolidated revenues totalled $11.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA was at $2.2 billion in 2014, the last time the company reported.
VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's No.2 lender VTB, bought the 4.35 percent stake in En+ for $500 million in 2011.
The deal valued the entire group at $11.5 billion and was seen by a source close to the process at the time as the first step towards En+'s IPO. (Reporting by Olga Popova, Kira Zavyalova, Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines, met with auto executives and moved to streamline regulations for domestic manufacturers. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two executive orders to move forward with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUST