BRIEF-Galliford Try confirms it approached Bovis and proposed all share merger
* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis
MOSCOW Oct 30 Enel Russia, the Russian unit of Italian utility Enel, said on Thursday its nine-month net profit rose about 46 percent, year-on-year, to 5.1 billion roubles ($121 million).
The increase was partly due to a one-off bad debt provision booked in the previous year as well as lower interest expenses in the reporting period after the repayment of debt, the company said in a statement.
Excluding the impact of the one-off item from the year-ago results, net profit growth stood at 17 percent on the back of an 8 percent rise in operating revenues to 55 billion roubles.
The company attributed revenue growth to higher power prices on the day-ahead market which also drove its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation 9 percent higher to more than 13 billion roubles, it said.
Its net power output was broadly flat at 31.2 Gigawatt Hour.
SHANGHAI, March 13 China stocks posted their best gains in three weeks on Monday after a senior research official said over the weekend that the world's second-largest economy was on steadier footing.