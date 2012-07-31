MOSCOW, July 30 Italian utility Enel's
Russian unit OGK-5 said on Tuesday its net profit rose
seven percent, year on year, to 2.98 billion roubles ($92.58
million) in the first six months of 2012 on the back of
increased electricity sales.
OGK-5 said its first half energy sales also climbed by seven
percent to 24,890 GWh due to the operation of new steam gas
turbines at Sredneuralskaya and Nevinnomysskaya power stations.
The company's revenue rose five percent to 31.24 billion
roubles compared to the year-earlier period. Its earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up
26 percent to 7.72 billion roubles.
($1 = 32.19 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Andrey Ostroukh)