MOSCOW, April 8 A Russian deputy economy
minister said on Tuesday that he did not rule out weaker
European demand for Russian oil and gas due to tension over
Ukraine.
Andrei Klepach also told reporters that Ukraine is likely to
reduce Russian gas purchases this year to 20 billion cubic
metres, from 25.8 billion in 2013, because of difficulties
paying for deliveries.
"This is not (a result of) sanctions, but one may anticipate
a certain decrease in demand for our hydrocarbons both from
Ukraine and from European countries," he said.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Steve Gutterman)