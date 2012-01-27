(Refiles to correct link to story)

MOSCOW, Jan 27 Following are the figures for Russian exports of gasoline, gasoil and fuel oil in December, provided by the Energy Ministry. They are compared with November volumes.

For a story on Russian refined products exports and domestic sales in December, please click on .

Figures in thousand tonnes and month-on-month percentage changes. The percentage change figures are based on a daily average.

GASOLINE GAS OIL FUEL OIL

Local m/m Exports m/m Local m/m Exports m/m Local m/m Exports m/m TOTAL 2909.0 2.9 325.5 93.5 2788.6 -8.7 3163.9 24.4 1288.4 19.6 4852.5 -1.2 ROSNEFT Total 477.6 1.8 30.0 21.8 655.7 -23.2 642.4 15.0 392.1 -2.3 1035.3 -5.6

Komsomolsk 40.1 -7.4 0.0 n/a 74.3 0.9 100.4 -22.3 69.9 8.5 175.4 -16.9

Tuapse 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 134.9 66.4 11.4 -65.8 171.3 7.8

Syzran 91.4 -1.9 0.0 n/a 75.1 -55.4 77.4 714.6 18.8 19.0 153.6 -10.2

Novokuibyshevsk 80.7 23.8 0.5 n/a 137.2 -25.4 54.6 433.8 31.6 -55.1 157.3 27.1

Kuibyshev 88.3 5.0 1.3 -63.0 75.0 -40.9 123.1 21.2 46.0 -3.9 162.5 -4.3

Achinsk 75.8 -14.3 0.1 -61.3 140.4 -19.9 46.9 -29.7 95.5 42.4 145.5 -11.0

Angarsk 101.2 6.9 28.1 35.0 153.8 31.7 105.0 -34.5 118.9 16.3 69.8 -29.0 KrasnodarEkoNeft 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 65.6 -5.0 0.2 n/a 102.8 -2.0 Moscow Refinery 163.0 38.2 0.0 n/a 145.3 34.2 78.0 449.4 63.8 46.2 216.6 35.1 Salavat Refinery 15.0 -11.6 77.9 36.2 12.3 234.9 205.5 11.4 25.6 5.4 100.6 36.6 NizhnekamskTAIF 44.4 -19.3 14.5 n/a 118.1 5.6 82.0 13.4 13.3 304.9 171.9 1.9 Bashneft 383.0 -5.2 24.2 n/a 191.6 -13.2 420.1 -0.2 220.6 24.3 95.6 2.0

Novoufimsk 136.9 -11.4 6.4 n/a 20.0 -51.6 154.3 12.0 63.7 26.6 1.5 156.2

Ufaneftekhim 137.0 -12.8 10.7 n/a 93.5 -2.9 159.5 -4.7 100.3 28.3 9.5 -35.1

Ufimsk 109.1 18.0 7.0 n/a 78.1 -5.9 106.2 -8.3 56.7 15.7 84.6 7.8 LUKOIL Total 647.6 13.2 0.0 n/a 567.4 -3.4 644.4 20.5 118.7 -3.2 917.5 9.3

Volgograd 136.9 9.5 0.0 n/a 66.7 -39.4 184.2 12.5 29.0 18.6 101.7 -13.9

Perm 150.6 7.3 0.0 n/a 224.1 18.0 201.5 8.5 28.7 -13.5 175.1 -10.8

Ukhta 40.8 -1.9 0.0 n/a 93.0 -2.6 0.0 n/a 48.2 10.1 88.6 5.0

Norsi 319.4 20.5 0.0 n/a 183.6 -4.4 258.7 39.6 12.9 -39.5 552.1 25.2 Surgut/Kirishi 114.5 -21.1 95.0 206.5 157.6 -29.0 255.6 27.2 5.5 -69.9 538.0 -8.2 Gazprom Neft/Omsk 247.6 18.9 56.1 95.9 297.8 12.9 219.7 137.8 139.3 13.0 131.0 -23.3 Russneft/Orsk 47.9 17.9 27.8 4.2 39.0 -2.5 100.5 -7.7 88.7 62.0 95.2 -24.0 Alliance/Khabar. 41.6 -0.2 0.0 n/a 34.0 12.1 0.0 n/a 65.9 11.6 67.3 96.3 Slavneft/Yarosl. 229.0 -3.6 0.0 n/a 212.0 -18.5 160.0 82.0 87.3 131.5 403.6 9.2 TNK-BP Total 293.1 -17.9 0.0 n/a 208.3 -12.9 151.2 2.4 47.7 78113.2 484.5 -21.7 Ryazan 271.9 -12.1 0.0 n/a 199.3 -14.9 151.2 2.4 23.3 38091.4 468.7 -6.9 Saratov 21.2 -55.6 0.0 n/a 9.0 81.5 0.0 n/a 24.4 n/a 15.8 -86.4 Afipsky 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 139.0 172.3 0.0 n/a 162.6 136.6 Novoshakhtinsk 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 0.3 -60.6 124.2 49.6 Gazprom 204.7 27.1 0.0 n/a 149.6 31.4 0.0 n/a 17.2 77.1 17.0 -3.2 Taneco 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 2.4 57.2 188.8 -37.4 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)