MOSCOW Jan 27 Russian exports of gasoline and gasoil rose in December month-on-month, while fuel oil exports fell, Energy Ministry data showed.

Exports of gasoline rose by 93.5 percent to 325,500 tonnes compared with 162,8000 tonnes in November on the back of lower seasonal domestic demand.

The Kirishi (Surgutneftegas ), Omsk (Gazpromneft ) and Salavat plants led the rise, with their exports up by 65,000, 28,400 and 22,500 tonnes per month, respectively.

December overall gasoil exports gained 24.4 percent, with higher supplies from Rosneft, Lukoil and Gazpromneft plants. Gasoil exports totaled 3,163 million tonnes versus 2,957 million tonnes in November.

Moscow Refinery boosted its gasoil export supplies by 449.4 percent or 64,300 tonnes after maintenance, while Syzran and Tuapse plants exports were up by 68,200 and 56,400 tonnes per month.

Omsk Refinery gasoil exports rose by 130,300 tonnes and the Afipsky plant by 89,600 tonnes month-on-month, the data showed.

Domestic supplies of gasoil fell by 8.7 percent or 168,200 tonnes to 2.789 million tonnes.

Fuel oil exports in December were down by 1.2 percent, while volumes delivered to Russian customers grew up by 19.6 percent or 245,000 tonnes.

Exports from Rosneft, Surgutneftegas and TNK-BP were down by 5.6, 8.2 and 21.7 percent on a daily basis, respectively, while foreign supplies from the Moscow, Salavat, Novo-Ufimsk (Bashneft ), Yaroslavl and Khabarovsk plants rose.

In year-on-year terms, Russian gasoline exports were up by 36.6 percent versus December 2010. Gasoil exports fell by 8.6 percent, while fuel oil exports were up by 13.3 percent compared with the same month last year. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Natalya Chumakova, editing by Jane Baird)