Moscow, Feb 2 Russian seaborne crude oil exports URL-E
URL140-MED URL-NWE-E SIB-E supplied to ports by state pipeline monopoly
Transneft rose to 2.68 million barrels per day (11.350 million
tonnes) in January from 2.64 million bpd in December.
The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date
totals.
Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
Pct change vs
Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11 YTD
Transneft pipeline system 17.924 -0.6 -0.5 17.924
Druzhba pipeline 5.266 -3.4 -0.7 5.266
CPC 0.004 n/a -99.0 0.004
Railway exports 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Seaborne 11.350 1.5 3.0 11.350
Novorossiisk 3.469 -1.4 -10.6 3.469
Tuapse 0.180 200.2 -59.4 0.180
Odessa 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Yuzhny 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Kozmino 1.300 -7.2 8.3 1.300
Primorsk 6.401 3.2 16.4 6.401
Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.305 -6.3 -1.0 1.305
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)