MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters)- - Following are the figures for Russian exports of gasoline, gas oil and fuel oil in November, provided by the Energy Ministry. They are compared with October volumes.

Figures in thousand tonnes and month-on-month percentage changes. The percentage change figures are based on a daily average.

GASOLINE GAS OIL FUEL OIL

Local m/m Export m/m Local m/m Export m/m Local m/m Export m/m TOTAL 2735.0 -0.7 162.8 -3.5 2956.7 13.8 2461.3 -6.6 1041.3 12.0 4462.8 8.8 ROSNEFT Total 453.9 10.4 23.9 -5.3 826.7 15.5 540.7 7.2 388.2 12.6 1061.0 9.2 Komsomolsk 41.9 18.1 0.0 n/a 71.2 22.0 125.1 -4.6 62.4 -36.0 204.2 20.8 Tuapse 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 9.0 n/a 78.5 -42.8 32.4 218.7 153.8 2.6 Syzran 90.2 65.6 0.0 n/a 163.0 26.5 9.2 n/a 15.3 8.3 165.6 56.0 Novokuibyshevsk 63.1 -19.2 0.0 n/a 177.9 57.5 9.9 -79.8 68.1 2.1 119.8 -4.0 Kuibyshev 81.4 -12.5 3.4 485.6 122.9 -23.8 98.3 172.3 46.3 140.4 164.3 -12.9 Achinsk 85.6 -8.1 0.3 -23.8 169.7 11.6 64.6 1.0 64.9 47.7 158.2 -4.6 Angarsk 91.7 60.8 20.2 -16.7 113.0 10.4 155.2 78.1 98.9 6.3 95.1 42.2 KrasnodarEkoNeft 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 66.8 6.4 0.0 n/a 101.5 18.4 Moscow Refinery 114.1 -48.6 0.0 n/a 104.8 -35.2 13.7 -84.4 42.2 -16.7 155.2 -11.8 Salavat Refinery 16.4 -29.1 55.4 28.0 3.5 -80.1 178.5 27.0 23.5 19.0 71.2 -25.0 NizhnekamskTAIF 53.3 49.4 0.0 n/a 108.2 21.1 70.0 41.8 3.2 -58.1 163.3 10.3 Bashneft 390.9 -4.5 0.0 n/a 213.5 37.5 407.3 -7.1 171.7 43.6 90.7 -7.3 Novoufimsk 149.5 -15.1 0.0 n/a 40.0 34633.9 133.3 -6.0 48.7 30.4 0.6 n/a Ufaneftekhim 151.9 25.2 0.0 n/a 93.2 117.9 161.9 -31.4 75.6 25.9 14.1 295.4 Ufimsk 89.5 -20.0 0.0 n/a 80.3 -28.5 112.1 85.1 47.4 113.9 76.0 -19.4 LUKOIL Total 553.5 -4.4 0.0 n/a 568.6 40.5 517.6 1.9 118.7 13.8 812.5 20.4 Volgograd 121.0 -21.6 0.0 n/a 106.5 39.6 158.4 -18.4 23.6 -16.9 114.3 15.0 Perm 135.9 1.8 0.0 n/a 183.9 74.8 179.8 71.2 32.1 15.7 189.9 180.4 Ukhta 40.2 -4.1 0.0 n/a 92.4 12.3 0.0 n/a 42.4 -2.8 81.6 15.1 Norsi 256.4 2.9 0.0 n/a 185.8 31.8 179.3 -14.2 20.5 359.1 426.7 -2.4 Surgut/Kirishi 140.4 -3.0 30.0 3.3 214.8 50.9 194.5 -18.5 17.7 -23.5 567.0 12.2 Gazprom 201.5 -21.2 27.7 79.8 255.3 -16.9 89.4 -49.8 119.3 13.3 165.3 30.2 Neft/Omsk Russneft/Orsk 39.3 62.0 25.8 -50.0 38.7 -2.9 105.4 23.9 53.0 -8.9 121.2 21.2 Alliance/Khabar. 40.4 524.4 0.0 n/a 29.4 17.4 0.0 n/a 57.1 20.9 33.2 35.3 Slavneft/Yarosl. 230.0 23.9 0.0 n/a 251.6 7.6 85.1 -24.8 36.5 -17.2 357.7 4.1 TNK-BP Total 345.4 11.1 0.0 n/a 231.5 9.7 142.9 11.1 0.1 -47.9 599.2 11.6 Ryazan 299.2 26.7 0.0 n/a 226.7 25.9 142.9 38.3 0.1 -47.9 487.1 23.6 Saratov 46.2 -38.2 0.0 n/a 4.8 -84.5 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 112.1 -21.4 Afipsky 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 49.4 -50.8 0.0 n/a 66.5 -45.3 Novoshakhtinsk 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 0.8 n/a 80.4 -2.9 Gazprom 155.9 6.0 0.0 n/a 110.2 15.8 0.0 n/a 9.4 94.3 17.0 45.2