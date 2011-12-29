MOSCOW Dec 29 - Russian exports of gasoline and gas oil fell in November month-on-month, while fuel oil exports rose, Energy Ministry data showed.

Exports of gasoline were down by 3.5 percent in November month-on-month on the back of lower supplies from Angarsk (Rosneft ) and Orsk (Russneft) oil plants, despite the increasing supply from Gazpromneft/Omsk.

Gas oil exports fell in November month-on-month by 6.6 percent. Novokuibyshevsk and Ufaneftehim refineries reduced export supplies by 7.8 and 31.4 percent respectively, increasing at the same time their volumes in the domestic market.

Moscow Refinery slashed its gasoil export supplies by 84.4 percent after maintenance. The overall gas oil export supplies were boosted by increases from Kuibyshev (Rosneft), Ufimsk ( ) and Perm ( ) refineries.

Fuel oil export shipments in November were up by 8.8 percent due to increased supplies from Perm ( ), Angarsk, Komsomolsk (Rosneft) and Khabarovsk refineries.

In year-on-year terms, Russian gasoline exports were down by 27.3 percent versus November 2010 on the back of protective export duty and higher local supplies.

Gasoil exports fell by 7.3 percent, and fuel oil exports were up by 10.2 percent compared to the same month last year.