MOSCOW, Jan 10 Oil output in Russia, the world's top crude producer,
fell to 10.32 million barrels per day (bpd) in December and was down by 0.2 percent forom a
post-Soviet high of 10.34 million bpd reached in November, Energy Ministry data showed.
Exports via pipeline monopoly Transneft fell by 5.6 percent to
4.26 million bpd from 4.52 million bpd in November.
The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.
Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
Pct change vs Pct change vs
Dec 11 Nov 11 Dec 10 YTD Dec 11 Nov 11 Dec 10 YTD
Rosneft 9.763 -0.1 1.9 114.495 5.072 1.1 9.1 58.974
LUKOIL 7.142 0.0 -2.8 85.322 2.026 -17.3 -14.7 23.823
TNK-BP 6.208 -0.6 2.1 72.642 2.937 -8.3 19.5 29.763
Surgutneftegas 5.168 -0.1 0.8 60.781 2.387 7.5 -5.1 27.010
Gazprom Neft 2.612 1.2 5.9 30.228 1.150 -11.3 19.0 12.719
Slavneft* 1.541 0.2 -1.0 18.086 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Tatneft 2.226 0.0 1.0 26.194 1.242 18.2 -6.5 15.566
Gazprom 1.306 0.2 7.2 14.545 0.071 74.3 162.8 0.486
Bashneft 1.296 0.0 5.2 15.105 0.300 -3.2 0.0 3.599
Russneft 1.178 -0.8 4.3 13.635 0.428 7.9 -9.7 5.518
Novatek 0.368 4.9 8.6 4.120 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Small producers 3.642 0.0 8.0 41.197 0.688 -8.7 -22.0 7.883
PSA operators 1.197 -6.4 -14.3 15.084 0.129 -2.9 -35.5 1.471
TOTAL OUTPUT 43.648 -0.2 1.4 511.432
Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.430 -2.6 -0.6 188.099
including Caspian pipeline 0.000 n/a n/a 1.285
Transit through Russia:
from Azerbaijan 0.156 -48.8 -6.0 1.988
from Kazakhstan 1.250 -27.5 -30.4 18.994
Belarus production 0.140 -0.6 n/a 1.635
TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 18.026 -5.6 -2.5 210.910
Routes other than Transneft** 1.786 -7.5 -25.2 24.115
NOTES:
* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft
** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close
to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian
crude oil pipeline monopoly.
(Reporting By Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)