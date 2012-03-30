MOSCOW, March 30 Russian refined products
exports fell in February month-on-month, while domestic supplies
rose, Energy Ministry data showed.
Exports of gasoline fell by 16.9 percent versus January,
mostly on account of Surgutneftegas` and
Gaspromneftekhim Salavat. The companies reduced supplies abroad
by 50 and 40.8 percent respectively compared to previous month.
Exports of gas oil and fuel oil in February fell by 8.1 and
3.4 percent respectively, while domestic supplies regained their
position and grew by 12.6 and 19.7 percent, as cold weather
boosted local demand and limited potential of some key export
outlets.
In year-on-year terms, Russian domestic gasoline supplies
rose by 19.9 percent, gas oil shipments went up by 12.2 percent
and fuel oil - by 3.7 percent. Gasoline and gas oil exports
decreased by 33.4 and 10.6 percent compared to the same month
last year, while fuel oil exports were up by 7.5 percent.
(Reporting By Natalia Chumakova; editing by James Jukwey)