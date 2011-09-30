- MOSCOW, Sept 30 Russia's exports of
gasoline, gasoil and fuel oil fell in August compared with July
on the back of rising domestic supplies, data provided by the
Energy Ministry showed.
Russia exported 5,582 tonnes per day of gasoline in August,
down by 29.9 percent from July, while domestic shipments of
gasoline rose by 2.9 percent to 100,779 tonnes per day.
In year-on-year terms, domestic supplies of gasoline were up
by 7.9 percent, while exports were down 34.9 percent.
Fuel oil exports in August fell by 6.5 percent and totalled
156,910 tonnes per day compared with 167,848 tonnes per day in
July, while domestic shipments stood at 21,084 tonnes per day,
up 16.1 percent month-on-month.
In year-on-year terms, domestic supplies were down by 1.5
percent and exports were up by 1.5 percent.
Russian gasoil exports in August fell by 9.7 percent
month-on-month to 89,297 tonnes per day, while local supplies
were up by 5.6 percent to 100,445 tonnes per day.
Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)