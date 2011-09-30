- MOSCOW, Sept 30 Russia's exports of gasoline, gasoil and fuel oil fell in August compared with July on the back of rising domestic supplies, data provided by the Energy Ministry showed.

Russia exported 5,582 tonnes per day of gasoline in August, down by 29.9 percent from July, while domestic shipments of gasoline rose by 2.9 percent to 100,779 tonnes per day.

In year-on-year terms, domestic supplies of gasoline were up by 7.9 percent, while exports were down 34.9 percent.

Fuel oil exports in August fell by 6.5 percent and totalled 156,910 tonnes per day compared with 167,848 tonnes per day in July, while domestic shipments stood at 21,084 tonnes per day, up 16.1 percent month-on-month.

In year-on-year terms, domestic supplies were down by 1.5 percent and exports were up by 1.5 percent.

Russian gasoil exports in August fell by 9.7 percent month-on-month to 89,297 tonnes per day, while local supplies were up by 5.6 percent to 100,445 tonnes per day.

Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)